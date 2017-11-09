Nawaz shouldn’t have submitted false affidavit in SC: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should not have submitted a false affidavit in the Supreme Court.

“There is no doubt that that the Supreme Court had given judgment after the detailed examination of the case,” he said while talking to media persons here at the Parliament House. The opposition leader said he did not say that the former prime minister has fooled the people but being a prime minister he should not have done it.

“The judgment will continue to be a stain on Nawaz Sharif,” he said. He said the Supreme Court has given its decision after a detailed examination of the case and this case is unique in the country’s political and judicial history. He said Nawaz Sharif should not have gone for review in Panama case. He said the Supreme Court had given the crux by reciting a couplet.