Cabinet deplores political parties’ attitude over holding next polls

ISLAMABAD: The members of the federal cabinet have expressed their surprise about the conduct of certain political parties about their role to facilitate holding of general elections in the country in accordance with the schedule.

The ministers appreciated the efforts and resolve of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for creating broader understanding on the subject. The cabinet members urged the parliamentary groups in the two Houses of Parliament to adopt requisite constitutional amendment without any further delay for helping the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the polls immediately after completion of the mandated period of the incumbent government since it is a constitutional obligation.

These views were expressed by the ministers during informal discussion in the federal cabinet meeting held on Wednesday at the PM Office under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Sources told The News that the cabinet members expressed their dismay about judicial comments against the most popular leader of the country who had been attaching due esteem to the judiciary. They appreciated the leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif for appearing before the courts despite his serious reservations over certain verdicts.

Meanwhile,the federal cabinet allowed the State Bank of Pakistan to acquire shares of Zari Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL). The arrangement would settle the loans owed to the SBP by the ZTBL and the HBFCL. The cabinet approved a proposal for issuing 50,000 pieces of commemorative coins of Rs50 in honour of German philosopher Dr Ruth Pfau. It also agreed to a proposal to appoint Nawaz Raza and Syed Sarmad Ali as private members of the Board of Directors of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation. The cabinet approved the appointment of Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, HI (M), as Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for three years. It also approved appointment of Naeem Y Zamindar as the Chairman of Board of Investment.