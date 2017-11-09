Nawaz attacking judges for exposing his corruption: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of judges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said the former prime minister should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking the Supreme Court judges simply because they exposed his ill-gotten money and corruption.

The PTI chairman took to Twitter and criticised Nawaz Sharif after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader appeared before an accountability court and said judges were harbouring anger and grudge against him.

Imran Khan in another tweet said that Nawaz Sharif was attacking and seeking to destroy institutions to save money plundered from the nation. -- INP Shah Murad Baig adds from Chitral: Vowing to stand by the judiciary, Imran Khan said that for the first time in Pakistan's history, the nation was hopeful that powerful people could be held accountable.

Speaking at a public rally at the Polo Ground in Chitral town, he noted that earlier the poor and weak were being arrested while powerful people would reach the assemblies. A large number of people had thronged the venue to welcome the announcement of Upper Chitral as a separate district.

Imran Khan said that a strong justice system was the sign of a nation's strength. He argued that Nawaz Sharif had proved that he had no love for the country and was interested in accumulation of wealth. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for his dishonesty and misguiding the court, parliament and people of Pakistan.

"For the first time, powerful people are being held due to our efforts," he claimed, vowing that not a single corrupt politician would be spared.

The PTI chief claimed that clean and honest people would be elected in the next general elections as the people would reject looters and fraudsters. He said environment, finance, education and administrative reforms would be the PTI government priorities. Imran said that these four sectors would strengthen the country's economy and put Pakistan on the track to development.

The PTI chief alleged that forests valued at Rs200 billion were cut during the rule of Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) governments in the province, adding that the "Billion Tree Tsunami" was launched to control the environmental degradation. He said the PTI would initiate a strong revenue generation system to levy taxes on the rich instead of shifting the tax burden on the poor as was being done in the current system. He said his party's government would reform the civil service that would work for welfare of the people. Imran Khan hinted that in the next local government election the district nazim would be elected through direct vote.

Imran also claimed that the PTI's next government would eliminate the role of MPAs and MNAs in the utilisation of development funds. "District governments would spend development budget in future," he added.

He congratulated the people of Chitral on the bifurcation of district. He appreciated the peacefulness, civility and discipline of the people of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said he was delighted after a police official told him that there was no crime and the police were busy in promoting tourism in the valley instead. "People in other parts of the country should learn a lesson from the discipline, civility and peace maintained by the people of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan," he added.

The PTI chief said Chitral was the largest district in terms of area in KP and it, therefore, needed special efforts to meet its gigantic problems. "We will field an administrator to represent Chitral," he added. He also inaugurated the Clean and Green Chitral project.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak announced the decision of his government to create the new district of Upper Chitral. A few months ago, Imran Khan had promised that he would press the chief minister to consider the feasibility of bifurcating Chitral into two districts.

The chief minister dispelled the 'propaganda' against the new district, adding that his party would honour its all commitments to the people.