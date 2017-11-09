Thu November 09, 2017
World

AFP
November 9, 2017

Rouhani warns Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani warned Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that it will achieve nothing by threatening the might of Iran, as a war of words between the regional heavyweights intensifies. "You know the might and place of the Islamic republic. People more powerful than you have been unable to do anything against the Iranian people," Rouhani said. Rouhani appeared to be alluding to the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88, in which revolutionary Iran successfully resisted an invasion by Saddam Hussein’s regime supported by Gulf Arab and Western governments. His comments came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused Iran of delivering missiles to Yemeni rebels for use against targets in the kingdom that he described as "direct military aggression."

