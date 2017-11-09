Thu November 09, 2017
Sports

November 9, 2017

City, Habib Girls schools in Youth Girls Netball final

KARACHI: Hosts City School (PAF Chapter) and Habib Girls School qualified for the summit clash of PNF Youth Girls Netball Cup 2017 here at City School (PAF Chapter) on Wednesday.In the first semi-final, City School (PAF Chapter) overpowered City School (PECHS) 4-2. Habib Girls School thrashed Convent Jesus Marry (CJM) 4-1.The final and the third place match, between CJM and City School (PECHS), will take place on Thursday (today).

