Shearer reveals dementia fears over heading

LONDON: The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer fears he may be at risk of suffering from dementia due to heading footballs during his playing days, calling for more research on the issue.

The 47-year-old former England captain has revealed his fears over his long-term health.“For every goal I scored with a header during a game, I must have practised it 1,000 times in training,” he told Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper. “That must put me at risk if there is a link.”

Shearer had tests to examine how heading the ball has affected his brain.“The tests were pretty nerve-wracking,” he said. “I have got a terrible memory. I don’t know if that is because I don’t listen, but I have got a poor memory.

“When you play football as a professional you expect in later life you are going to have problems with your knees, your ankles, or you back, like I have.“But never did I think playing football could be linked to having a brain disease. That is why the research has to be done.”