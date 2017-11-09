Returning stars will boost Liverpool, says Mignolet

LONDON: Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says the return of key players Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana will give the club a lift as they recover from a shaky spell in the Premier League.

Mane played more most of Sunday’s 4-1 win over West Ham, his first appearance in a month after a hamstring injury, while Lallana is due to play a behind-closed-doors friendly next week as he steps up his preparation for his first game of the season after a thigh problem.

Coutinho has joined up with the Brazil squad, despite an adductor problem forcing him to miss the club’s last three matches and Mignolet is looking forward to seeing the trio all out on the pitch together again.

“I think we’ve been a bit unfortunate with the injuries and the suspensions,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.“Hopefully after the international break they will be pushing the rest of the squad forward by adding in the goals and giving us a bigger platform to go from.”