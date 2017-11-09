Wilder willing to fight Joshua in UK

LONDON: Deontay Wilder has accused Anthony Joshua’s management of “ducking” him and says he is prepared to come to the United Kingdom to make the heavyweight mega-fight happen.

American Wilder, 32, defended his WBC title with a first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne last weekend and has set his sights on Joshua’s WBA and IBF belts.But he believes the Briton’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is stalling.

“I think Eddie is ducking me more so than Joshua,” Wilder told BBC Sport.“If Joshua’s a strong champion, a true champion, you guys in England should smoke him out, make him fight.“You should see if he’s the best. My heart says I’m the best. If I’m not, I want someone to show me.”

Joshua, 28, defended his belts by beating Carlos Takam in Cardiff and Wilder says he is willing to cross the Atlantic to face the former Olympic champion.“Packing out stadiums looks good, but the money and Mecca of boxing is in America,” Wilder said.

“But if you want to stay at home like a little girl, this king has no problem travelling to knock out the champion.”Joshua, who could also fight New Zealand’s Joseph Parker for the WBO belt, says Hearn is preparing an offer for Wilder.

“If Wilder’s not making an offer, we’ll do it on my terms,” Joshua told Britain’s Press Association.“Everyone says they want to fight and then sits back and waits for me to do all the homework.

“What we then have to do — which Eddie’s doing — is fly out to the United States to make time.“There’s one thing talking and acting, but negotiations don’t happen over social media. We’re now making the moves forward.”

Joshua added: “I’m serious about becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.“We’re just making sure that a lot of these guys who are making noise will back up what they’re saying.”Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, has claimed his fighter has an agreement to fight Joshua next.