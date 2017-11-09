Sodhi, Boult rise in rankings

DUBAI: New Zealand bowlers Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult have made noteworthy gains in the ICC T20I Player Rankings with their performances in the three-match series in India, which the home side won 2-1 on Tuesday.

Sodhi’s five wickets in the series lifted him five places to the top-10 for the first time in his career. Left-arm pace bowler Boult, who grabbed six wickets, reached a career-best 16th position after moving up 14 slots.

Opener Colin Munro gained four places to reach 12th position after scoring 123 runs in the series, including an unbeaten 109 in Rajkot.Captain Virat Kohli’s 104 runs in the series helped him consolidate his position at the top as he gained 13 points and increased the gap with Aaron Finch to 40 points. Openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to 21st) and Shikhar Dhawan (up 20 places to 45th) also moved up.Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar moved up two places to 26th. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal rose 22 places to 30th and left-arm spinner Axar Patel went up 17 places to 62nd.