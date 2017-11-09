Senate body asks PFF administrator to appear in person

KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Wednesday asked the court-appointed administrator of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Justice (retd) Asad Muneer to appear in person in the next meeting of the committee which will be held soon.

Because of the absence of Asad on Wednesday no formal discussion on football was held in the meeting in Islamabad. Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed chaired the meeting. The federal minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada, the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and a senior official of PSB Azam Dar were also present in the meeting.

Pirzada is the ex-officio member of the committee. The PSB had written a letter to the administrator a few days ago, advising him to prepare a working paper and attend the meeting to brief the committee about the situation of football in the country.

Asad, in response, nominated a four-member delegation, including secretary of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) Sharafat Bukhari, PFF officials Faisal, Rauf Bari and Mohammad Amin. The delegation attended the meeting but it was not allowed to speak.

Sources said that Saud, a former MNA of PML-N, said that a decision would be made after the administrator had briefed the committee about the situation of football.It was learnt that Pirzada told the committee that his ministry would try to send a delegation to FIFA in an effort to resolve the issue.

Pirzada also said that the PSB would try its best to keep the players active till the resolution of the dispute. The government plans to insert a football event in the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, slated to begin in Islamabad from December 7.

FIFA suspended Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) FIFA last month.Because of the conflict between two factions of PFF, no Pakistan team has toured abroad since April 2015. During this time not only Pakistan’s international commitments suffered but the domestic competitions were also not organised, which left the players in deep financial trouble.

The matter also affected players’ signing in foreign leagues. FIFA, while suspending Pakistan, said unless the PFF headquarters and accounts were handed over to the federation, the suspension would not be lifted. Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the case on November 14.