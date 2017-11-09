Devine, bowlers subdue Pakistan in Sharjah

SHARJAH: Opener Sophie Devine struck 41 off 29 balls and followed it with the wicket of Ayesha Zafar to underpin New Zealand women’s 15-run victory in the first T20I here on Wednesday.

After Devine and wicketkeeper-batsman Katey Martin (46) took New Zealand women to 147, the slower bowlers strangled Pakistan’s chase.Pakistan had had a strong start to their chase with Zafar and Nahida Khan adding 44 for the opening partnership. Both batsmen fell in successive overs but captain Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan repaired the chase by putting on 47 for the third wicket in 45 balls. When seamer Lea Tahuhu had Maroof caught behind, Pakistan needed 54 from their last five overs.

Thamsyn Newton, who claimed 2 for 22, and the spinners then tightened the noose around the batsmen to limit Pakistan to 132 for 7.Earlier, New Zealand lost their captain Suzie Bates for a duck in the first over, but Devine and Katie Perkins steadied the side with a 68-run stand for the second wicket. They stumbled when both batsmen fell in quick succession, but Martin hit four fours and a six to haul the score near 150.This, despite New Zealand losing five wickets in their last five overs. Left-arm spinner Sadia Yousuf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, ending with 3 for 30.