Reconstruction of Simli Dam Road lauded

Islamabad: The residents of Bhara Kahu has said that the reconstruction of the Simli Dam Road should be initiated from the Athal area in line with the layout of the project otherwise they would stage a protest sit-in on the Murree Road.

The residents including Chaudhry Ahmad Nawaz, Razzak Sial and Akram Bhatti said Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has provided Rs270 million for the rehabilitation of the Simli Dam Road but the contractor has started work from the Kalma Chowk.

They lauded the efforts of Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry who has got approved various development projects for the capital city including road projects but at the same time underlined the need to follow the approved layout of the projects.

“If the reconstruction of the Simli Dam Road is not initiated from the Athal Chowk then we will stage a protest sit-in on the main road to convey our grievances to the high-ups of the government,” they said. The government must take notice of the situation and take measures to rehabilitate the Simli Dam Road from the Athal area, they said.