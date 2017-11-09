Thu November 09, 2017
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

Lok Virsa plans folk festival 

Islamabad: The Lok Virsa will hold a folk festival 'Lok Mela' in Karachi on November 11 and 12. The two-day event planned at the Karachi Arts Council will feature provincial pavilions, traditional food stalls, folk dances and special musical evenings.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed told reporters here on Wednesday that the Karachi Lok Mela was a great opportunity to bring together the rich traditional heritage of Pakistan. “Lok Mela is an important means to educate the youth of our country about our vibrant cultures,” she added. The ED also said the Lok Mela in Karachi will bring the traditional celebrations to the industrial hub of Pakistan.  People of Karachi have always demanded for the Lok Mela to be held in their city and this year their wish has been fulfilled.

