Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
November 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CDA chargesheets two DGs for cutting of trees 

CDA chargesheets two DGs for cutting of trees 

ISLAMABAD: The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has charge- sheeted two senior officials of the authority on charges of failure to stop cutting of trees in National Park Hills.

The CDA management has issued charge sheets to DG Environment Sheikh Suleman and DG Estate Riaz Randhawa following suo moto action taken by the Supreme Court against cutting of trees in Margalla Hills area.

The CDA chairman has also constituted a three-member committee comprising DG Nadeem Akbar Malik, Director Services Najeebur Rehman and Director Regional Planning Sheikh Ayub Tariq which would submit inquiry to the chairman in 10 days.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement