CDA chargesheets two DGs for cutting of trees

ISLAMABAD: The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has charge- sheeted two senior officials of the authority on charges of failure to stop cutting of trees in National Park Hills.

The CDA management has issued charge sheets to DG Environment Sheikh Suleman and DG Estate Riaz Randhawa following suo moto action taken by the Supreme Court against cutting of trees in Margalla Hills area.

The CDA chairman has also constituted a three-member committee comprising DG Nadeem Akbar Malik, Director Services Najeebur Rehman and Director Regional Planning Sheikh Ayub Tariq which would submit inquiry to the chairman in 10 days.