Ali Sethi to perform at fundraiser

Islamabad: Here is good news for fans of musician Ali Sethi and music aficionados in general, who are looking for something worthwhile to do next weekend. The NGO Rozan has organised a fundraiser titled, ‘Sham e sukhan’ which will be held at the Serena hotel on November 11, at 7 p.m – 9 p.m. - but if you would like a cup of tea as well, then come at 6 or 6.30 p.m! Mark the date in your calendars so that you do not miss out in what promises to be an entertaining evening, leaving you in a ‘feel good’ mood. Invitations are available at London Book Company, Papasallis and Excel Labs’. Or contact 051-2721900-92

Rozan is an Islamabad based non-government and non-profit organization working on issues of emotional and mental health. The organization was officially registered in December 1998, under the Societies Act of 1860. Rozans mission is ‘to have worked with all people, especially women, youth and children to collectively strive for a society that is violence free, self-aware and accepting of itself and others.’