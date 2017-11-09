ICCI holds seminar on business start-ups

Islamabad :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Hult Prize Pakistan, Global Entrepreneurship Network, International Data Group (IDG) and Virgin Teez Pakistan organised a seminar on ‘Start-ups’ where Mark Turrell, a Young Global Leader and Technology Pioneer at World Economic Forum shared his experiences with the participants on launching successful business start-ups. Mark Turrell is Professor of Strategy at Hult International Business School and Author of Book "Scaling: Small Smart Moves for Outsized Results". He is also CEO of strategy consulting Orcasci.

Addressing the seminar, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan was experiencing youth bulge and millions of youngsters were entering job market every year, but were finding no proper jobs as market has not the capacity to absorb these youngsters. He said the best way to cope with unemployment issue was to engage youth in entrepreneurial activities so that they could play productive role for the country.

Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that Pakistani youth possessed good business ideas and was interested in business start-ups, but they needed capital and financial support to transform their business ideas into commercial products.