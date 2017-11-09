AIOU holds seminar to promote healthy lifestyle

Islamabad: A national seminar held here on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to create awareness for promoting healthy lifestyle and to develop environment friendly cities and towns.

It was aimed at drawing the attention of the people towards the importance of urbanization and healthy environment to ensure a better life.The seminar was the part of the series, undertaken on the initiative of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui to provide research-based academic input to the society in addressing socio-economic issues.

The University was encouraging and motivating academicians to focus on linking their research-study along with the general development of society.The speakers at the seminar including Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood, chairperson Department of Home and Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Nomana Anjum, Dean of Paediatrics Rawalpindi Medical College Prof. Dr. Rai Asghar, Assistant Prof. Urban and Regional Planning, NUST and Assistant Prof. Department of Home and Health Sciences Dr. Hajra Ahmed.

They called for laying greater focus on urbanization and prevalence of chronic diseases and urban health through sustainable urban planning. Relevant authorities and institutions must have to consider the introduction of increasing physical activity and encourage the people for healthy eating, they added.

It was noted that urbanising world significantly change people’s life style, living standards, behaviours and health status. Health challenges particularly evident in cities relate to water, environment, violence and chronic respiratory diseases.

Recently, the AIOU has developed the academic designs via research study in order to expand the outdoor open spaces in Rawalpindi as well as in Islamabad for physical activities of young schoolgirls.

The projected design recommends the ways as well as the means to enhance the safety, security, accessibility, comfort and also the provision of the facilities in the particular parks and playgrounds of schools and of the colleges in the twin cities (Rawalpindi and Islamabad).The project has suggested cost-effective measures to enhance the access of adolescent girls to outdoor physical activities which are must for their healthful growth.