Speakers call for spreading message of CWM

Islamabad :The speakers at a seminar stressed the need of spreading the message of common word movement (CWM) for the greater interest of humanity which has been suffering due to a very complicated political, economic and social situation all over the world, says a press release.

Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar was the chief guest at the seminar organised by Universal Interfaith Peace Mission (UIPM) in collaboration with United Religions Initiative Multi CC Islamabad (URI MCCI) on the 10th anniversary of the Common Word Movement (CWM). Dr Father James Chanan, OP Coordinator of United Religions Initiative Asia, Allama Ehsan Siddiqui, Chairman Human Rights Commission Karachi, Tahir Bhatti, Coordinator United Religions Initiative MCC Karachi, Sadduddin Usman, President Sudan Community in Pakistan Pir Azmatullah Sultan and members of the civil society and minorities groups attended the anniversary.

Tarar appreciated efforts of UIPM chairman for promotion of interfaith harmony by organising such a conference and seminars. “We support him and his organization, Universal Interfaith Peace Mission as today we are celebrating 10th anniversary of Common Word Movement. I will try my level best for inclusion of message of Common Word Movement and Amman Message in syllabus of Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, in welcome address, Dr Chishti shed light on the history of launch of Common Word Movement, Amman Message and the role played by Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon and His Majesty King Abdullah II and Prince Ghazi bin Mohammad bin Talal behind this noble cause.

Eulogising the message of Common Word Movement, UIPM chairman said that indeed we are in need to such initiatives that help the coming generations to believe and understand that there is still such harmony between all human beings. “In Pakistan we are very proud that we were the first to launch this movement in our beloved country which has been getting praise all around the world,” he added.

UIPM has been spreading the message of peace and harmony since 2011 in fulfilment of “Common Word” and Amman Message.

Dr Chishti said that dialogue among cultures and civilizations is an inevitable demand, as we are all different and have different beliefs, religions and cultures but our distinctive and unique characteristics shouldn’t prevent us from taking part in dialogue and resorting to understanding. Dialogue and mixing among diverse cultures and civilizations can be used as a start point to reach a common background and a common language to achieve peace which is the goal we are all seeking today through celebration of 10th anniversary of Common Word Movement.

Father James Chanan pointed out that peaceful societies can only be built on the foundation of a strong justice system and of a concrete intercultural and interreligious dialogue. Allama Ehsan Siddiqui said that promotion of dialogue among different communities and civilisations is, at present, a priority for the international community. It is only in dialogue that communities can truly meet and understand one another.