NAB chief curtails powers of regional DGs

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal curtailed the powers of regional director generals (DGs) of the bureau for taking of action, inquiry and investigation of Grade 20 officers.

Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal, in exercise of his powers under Section 34-A of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, restricted the powers of regional director generals (DGs) of the bureau on closure of inquiry or investigation, release of accused from custody of officers up to Grade 19 and below.

Before this Statuary Regulatory Order (SRO), all regional DGs could exercise delegated authority to the extent of Grade 20 officers.

All powers, including initiation of complaint verification, inquiry, investigation and closing the same and even authorizing arrests but to the extent of BPS 19 now lie with DGs. In other words, everything to the extent of Grade 20, except arrest of 20 grade officer, is with chairman.

The chairman upholds the powers of DGs regarding the closure of inquiry or investigation, release of accused if in the custody of Grade 19 officer and below, holders of any office or post in connection with the affairs of local council except district Nazim or chairman, employees of banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) in grade of vice president and below, businessmen employing up to 49 persons in a single business entity, all registered contractors of C2 to C6 category and any other persons other than businessmen, politicians, contractors, government employees, employees of banks and DFIs whose annual income is less than Rs5 million.

Senior constitutional expert M Shareef Solangi said that other investigating agencies' investigating officers i.e. police, FIA and even provincial anti-corruption derived their powers through CrPC and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), but NAB was running its affairs through the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, which was a defective law as all powers were centralised and conferred with one person i.e. the chairman.

Asim Ali Nawazish, spokesman for NAB, said that performance of NAB under NAO was exemplary. "Our conviction ratio is about 76 percent whereas the ratio of FIA, police and provincial anti-corruption establishment is less than 10 percent and due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs280 billion and deposited it in the national exchequer," added Nawazish.

Nawazish further said that the reputed national and international organisations like PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum also acknowledged the role of bureau.

Nawazish concluded that no powers of provincial DGs had been curtailed as all the said powers were already with the NAB headquarters, which were recently temporarily given to regional DGs after due diligence and in consultation with all regional DGs during the recent meeting held at the NAB headquarters.