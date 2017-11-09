Rs660m contract awarded on fake documents to ineligible contractor

Islamabad :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) took a strong notice of the financial affairs in the Civil Aviation Authority and asked to Auditor General for Pakistan for performance audit of the Civil Aviation Authority.

The PAC has also taken notice of awarding the contract of the construction of dam of Rs660 million for new Islamabad International Airport on fake documents to the contractor who was even not registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council and send this case to the National Accountability Bureau.

The PAC hold its meeting Tuesday with the chair of its Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah in which the audit paras relating to Aviation Division for the year 2016-17 were examined. During the audit paras, the audit officials of department of Auditor General of Pakistan has detected gross irregularities of the CAA and revealed to the PAC that the CAA instead of charging the parking fee of over Rs180 million of foreign airlines company, auctioned the plane at Rs 8 million.

While the it was also informed the committee that the five planes of PIA was grounded and instead of it the planes were acquired on leases. To a query of Senator Sherry Rehman about the fate of the PIS’s Premier service, the officials told the committee that the premier service was halt after its six months operation as it sustained a loss of over Rs1.25 billion and now this matter was being probed by the FIA.

Taking up the audit audit para of irregularities in awarding contract of dam for new Islamabad airport, the audit officials told the committee that the contract of dam awarded to the contactor on the fake documents and even the contractor was not registered with Pakistan Engineering Council.

The Audit officials reveled to the committee that the contractor submitted the papers for the contracted were proved fake. Dr Arif Alvi remarked that the contractor who was not experience was given the project of Rs 660 million on the fake documents.

Shafqat Mehmood observed that the gross irregularities and mega scams were being unearth in the project of the new Islamabad International Airport but so far not even single person was punished and even cases were not initiated while the project was being delayed and it cost enhanced.

The CAA officials explained that the airport was a Greenfield project for which they had no expertise, which had caused problems. However, they assured that it would be made operational and was just awaiting a Metro Bus route and a baggage handling system.”The Metro Bus route will be operational by December 25,” the committee was informed.

Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah inquired why a metro route was being extended to the new airport. "Will the passengers come to the airport in metro buses or in cars?" Shah asked. To the query of Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah regarding the grounded of PIA’s 777 Boeing plane and and other five ATRs, the officials of the PIA told the committee that the plane was grounded since last six months due to the unavailability of its engine but now engine has acquired so the plane will likely begin operations by the end of current month while the work on the revival of other ATRs was being going on.

To another query of the Committee, the officials told the committee said the PIA has decided to shut its New York route as the loss of over Rs 1.5 billion was being sustained on this route. Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah questioned that the whether the PIA flights restricted to only Hajj and Umrah services as it earns 50 percent of revenue from this service.

On the issue of shutting of premier service, the officials told the committee that PIA Premier service was closed after six months of operation as it sustained a loss of Rs 1.2 billion and now this matter was being probed by the FIA.

Examining another audit para, the audit officials told the committee the CAA instead of charging the parking fee of over Rs 180.1 million of foreign airlines company, auctioned the plane at Rs 8 million.

The officials replied that that the plane parked in the year 2011 and CAA tried to trace the operator of the plan e but they did not get any trace of it and as per law after three years the plane was auctioned and receive Rs 8 million.

Senator Azam Swati how could the CAA did not know who owns the plane. The audit officials told the committee about the similar case in which the parking fee of Rs 900 million was recoverable from one Airline Company but the CAA only charge Rs 10.5 million as a parking fee. The officials told the committee that that it was an cargo plane of Turkey.