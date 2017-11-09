NA body asks FBR, SECP to furnish details of ParadiseLeaks cases

Islamabad: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to furnish details about all those whose names appeared in ParadiseLeaks and also share outcome on account of lingering probe in case of PanamaLeaks.

The committee met here at the Parliament on Tuesday with Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh in the chair. During the meeting, treasury member Danyal Aziz grilled the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and said they had failed to move ahead on the case of 400 Pakistanis named in PanamaLeaks. “Now the latest ParadiseLeaks has appeared with the name of Shaukat Aziz, former prime minister, so what the FBR was doing in this regard?” he questioned.

Danyal Aziz argued that the whole accounting procedures had to be changed in the aftermath of the decision of the Supreme Court in Nawaz Sharif’s case, and said the FBR too should be prepared to modify the accounting modes as per the decision of the apex court. The members of the NA panel, irrespective of their party affiliations, criticised both the FBR and the SECP for not discharging their responsibilities with regard to various corruption scandals.

“Another international issue -- ParadiseLeaks has propped up and the FBR and the SECP should inform us about their performance in their probe too,” he said. He was supported by Asad Umar of the PTI and Rashid Godil of the MQM.

The committee drew attention of the chairman of panel towards continuous absence of finance minister, finance secretary and chairman FBR from the committee. “Now when the key players are not present, what are we discussing here?” Rashid Godil said. The chairman of the committee once stated that he would prefer to resign in such a situation. “There is no use of this parliamentary forum, the finance minister, finance secretary and even the chairman FBR does not even bother to come to this committee,” said Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.

As the discussion proceeded, it was pointed out that the name of Danyal Aziz was not in the list of members of the NA panel on finance so the secretary committee told him that he was no longer a member of this committee. Danyal Aziz contested that he was a member of the committee, and eventually it was informed that his name has been replaced by the finance minister.

Qaiser Sheikh criticised imposition of regulatory duties and anti-dumping duties and sought viable suggestions from the experts to improve economic situation of the country. Saeed Ahmad Qureshi, retired bureaucrat, suggested that legislation must have sufficient institutional backing for the purpose of economic analysis and research. Secondly, he said, the government policy should focus on removal of business irritants for expansion of existing businesses and attracting new businesses.

Former FBR chairman Abdullah Yusuf termed fiscal deficit most critical issue of the economy. He said both the expenditure and revenue sides need to be improved to check fiscal deficit. He said sick public sector enterprises are consuming Rs500 billion annually, causing huge losses to the national kitty. However, privatisation plan has not been implemented. The issue of circular debt has resurfaced again despite the fact that a huge amount was paid in the past.