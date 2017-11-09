Quilting stories of war and peace

Islamabad :The first-ever exhibition of paintings in Pakistan by Tehreema Mitha opens at Gallery 6 today (Thursday), with Austrian Ambassador Brigitta Blaha performing the inauguration.

Tehreema is better known as a maestro in the classical dance style of Bharatanatyam, which she has been practicing from the age of seven under the tutelage of her mother Indu Mitha—an iconic personality of Islamabad. Tehreema was born in Pakistan and grew up in a home full of paintings, books, music and lively debate.

However, very few are aware that Tehreema did MA in Fine Arts from the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore in 1986. While studying there, she also obtained her BA in Philosophy and English Literature from Kinnaird College. Since then, while concentrating on her career as a classical and contemporary choreographer, dancer, and music director, she has continued to paint in various mediums and sell individual works of art from her home.

Titled ‘Quilting Stories of War and Peace,’ the exhibition offers paintings from three series namely, ‘Quilting,’ ‘The Story Within,’ and ‘This is What War Does.’

Tehreema’s inspiration for the ‘Quilting’ series paintings is drawn from quilts commonly made by women in Pakistan from use of old and leftover pieces of material. The women don’t just use different colour patches, they also use many different prints that already have many colours in them, creating a fascinating blend where the eye finds something different to light upon at every new viewing. This series of mixed media works uses layered approach in colour and detail, looking at first glance as if they have been thrown together in some haphazard manner; but on closer reflection the overall pattern comes through. This delicate lacework is combined with the fascinating variety in nature through the depiction of fascinating birds decked out in their plumage, though not always reproducing these in an exact replica of reality.

Discussing the series ‘The Story Within,’ Tehreema stated, “I am from a story telling culture of South-Asia where our classical dance is imbued with stories through which we present deeper thoughts; ancient religious philosophies are taught through mythologies; Sufi’s spread their wisdom through poetry and parables. This series of watercolours reflects some of that tradition. I want the viewer to look at my work and imagine what is happening, what happened before that moment, and then inspire them to make a story of their own. And so, in each painting there is a sense of mystery, something not quite of this earth, something sensed rather than defined. Each story is caught in a somewhat rounded form where there is no real beginning or end, encapsulated in this moment forever; yet you can take it out of there in your mind and travel through time with it.”

Referring to the series ‘This is What War Does,” the artist mentioned that she grew up in Pakistan, which was economically and culturally affected by the war in Afghanistan, now 35 years and counting. Since then, dreadful conflicts all around the world have only grown and human misery has been heart wrenching. She finds it inescapable and she felt the compulsion to get that dreadful cycle of violence and it’s consequences on paper, as she had done through dance.

Though initially more into oils, Tehreema began painting in watercolour in 1989, reducing the size of her canvas and honing in on the details. After immigration to the US in 1997, Tehreema set up her Dance Company in 2001 while continuing to paint privately at her home. She chose to highlight the beauty of long-held traditions from her native land while embracing the diversity of her new surroundings. Thus, in her work, she creates a new universe in which the past and present collaborate, creating a narrative in each painting that always seems to contain a whole story within itself, one in which one can fill in the beginning and the end.

Curator of Gallery 6, Dr. Arjumand Faisel expressed how pleased he is to introduce Tehreema as a painter in Pakistan and hoped she will continue to regularly exhibit in different cities. Her work is likely to be better understood here as it is based on the culture of this region. The exhibition will continue till November 16, daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.