Mushaal Malik made BISP ambassador for AJK

Islamabad :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Wednesday announced making Mushaal Malik an ambassador of BISP for Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement was made in a meeting held between Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan and Mushaal Malik.

During the meeting the collaboration between Mushaal Malik and BISP was discussed with focus on expansion of BISP in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and mobilization of Kashmiri women for their empowerment.

BISP has 106,193 beneficiaries in AJK.

Secretary BISP sought her help in expansion of BISP initiatives in AJK and discussed the ways in which she could mobilize BISP beneficiaries towards a better future.

Secretary BISP said that BISP would benefit greatly by having her on BISP platform as an ambassador promoting BISP vision of dignity, empowerment and meaning to life. Mushaal Malik said that she would be happy to contribute towards women empowerment and poverty alleviation through the platform of BISP.

Mushaal Malik appreciated the efforts of BISP for poverty alleviation and women empowerment. She said that refugees from Indian Occupied Kashmir living in camps deserve special attention of BISP.