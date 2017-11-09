NCHD developing plan for 90% literacy rate

Islamabad :As tasked by the Planning Commission, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is formulating a national action plan (2018-2025) to take literacy rate in the country to 90 per cent with the help of appropriate interventions and resources.

The plan, a realistic one, is being drafted by the NCHD's National Training Institute created to address the issues of weak professional base of the practitioners in the field of literacy and non-formal education, which are to blame for the failure of the previous literacy programme.

This was stated by NCHD chairperson Razina Alam Khan during a meeting of the senior management held here on Wednesday. She said the government had taken many initiatives for the promotion of education in the country but still there were 57 million illiterate people, who jeopardise the process of the country's social, economic and development.

"A realistic national plan of action is required to address this major issue," she said. The NCHD chairperson said the NTI experts had prepared a manual on functional literacy, multi-grade teaching, community learning centres and reviewed manuals of school health programme and functional literacy material developed by the JICA.

"Workshops have been organised by the NTI for Professionals of Literacy and Universal Primary Education, while a national consultative workshop and ICT forum on NFE in collaboration with the UNESCO were also held along with providing technical support to the provinces for preparing literacy plans.

She blamed low literacy rate on low primary education participation rate and said Pakistan’s overall gross enrolment rate was 97% in 2017 against only 77% adjusted net enrolment rate (ANER) in 2015-16.

"The male GER is 105% against 83 ANER whereas the female GER is 90% against 71% ANER. Both GER and ANER in urban areas are considerably higher than rural areas," she added. The NCHD chairperson briefed participants about the organisation's programmes and 5,949 countrywide feeder schools run all over Pakistan and 6000 literacy centres being established in remote areas especially for women.

"We are implementing all projects and programmes in an organised and harmonious way. They are closely interlinked for a real change in the indigenous societies as we want to achieve 90 per cent literacy rate and 100 per cent enrolment by 2025 with the help of the provincial governments, INGOs, NGOs and other stakeholders," she said.