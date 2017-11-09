tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Group Captain Amin (Pak no 909), father of Rabiia Amin, design and marketing consultant at PNCA, died here on Wednesday, says a press release.His funeral will be carried out from house no. 11, Street 56, near Rabbania masjid, Sector F-8/4, and funeral prayer will be held today (Thursday) at H-11 graveyard, at 1.30 p.m.
