Appeal for treatment

Rawalpindi: Tariq Khwaja has appealed to prime minister, chief of army staff and philanthropists like Malik Riaz to assist him for his treatment, says a press release.Tariq, a young man, at fourth stage of cancer is under treatment at NORI Hospital, Islamabad. The hospital has estimated around Rs600,000 for his treatment. Malik Riaz of Bharia Town has submitted a major portion of the amount in the hospital account only Rs200,000 is lacking more for completion of his treatment.Tariq, who is father of two innocent kids is still eyeing the philanthropists for his survival.Anyone willing to assist him for the treat can contact him on his cell no. 0305-5289971.