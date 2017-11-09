Development of social sciences, humanities emphasised

Islamabad :No society can progress without the values and character building of its people and therefore, it is very imperative for us to focus on the development of social sciences and humanities.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Balighur Rehman while addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘3rd National Symposium on Thematic Research in Social Sciences’ on the Higher Education Commission premises here on Wednesday.

The minister said research played a very important role in determining new facts and objectives. "There is a need to resort to the latest trends and techniques of research," he said, adding that the government has greatly focused on education and increased funding for education sector.

He said the enrolments in schools had increased, while the number of out-of-school children had decreased in the country. The minister called for the promotion of applied research and said academia-industry link was very important for economic growth and national prosperity. "Our universities should have links with industry," he added.

He said research was very valuable and research outputs were rapidly increasing in the country. "Research outputs must increase so that our country continues moving on the path of progress," he added.