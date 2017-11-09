Call to focus on health, education, climate change areas

Islamabad :Pakistan critically needs to focus on the development of health, education and climate change areas and poverty alleviation, said Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday.

"We have a backlog of Millennium Development Goals in key areas of the social sector. There is a need for increasing efficiency of the allocation of resources in these areas and learning from others in this respect," he told the inaugural session of a two-day workshop with the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) team on the 'Sustainable Development Goals Implementation Challenges and Framework for Advancing 2030 Development Agenda in Pakistan' here.

He said Pakistan was fully committed to implementing the SDGs. Sartaj Aziz highlighted the key role of communities, non-government organisations and local administration in meaningful implementation of sustainable development goals.

He said Pakistan was fortunate to have Vision 2025, which incorporated this important agenda into a national framework. "Pakistan critically needs to focus on the areas of health, education, poverty and climate change," he said.

He said democratic governance had historically proved more responsive to the fulfilment of demands of the people. "We need to prioritise the 2030 agenda in the local context," he said. He appreciated that the federal SDG Unit in collaboration with provincial SDG Units was developing national framework and localised goals and targets.

Sartaj Aziz thanked ESCAP for sending a team of experts to share regional experience with Pakistani officials in implementing SDSGs agenda. Head of the ESCAP delegation Stefanos Fotiou appreciated Pakistan’s keenness in achieving SDGs agenda and said Pakistan is the first country to have a capacity building workshop.

He said Pakistan had made strides in localising the SDGs agenda. A team of the UNESCAP visited the Planning Commission and a workshop on “SDGs Implementation Challenges and Framework for Advancing 2030 Development Agenda in Pakistan” is organised for capacity building of officials of the federal and provincial governments. The workshop has participation from the country's all four provinces and three regions, and various federal government ministries.