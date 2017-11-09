Harassment case stayed

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Wednesday stayed proceedings on harassment charges before Federal Ombudsperson for “Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace” against the public relations officer of Punjab Rescue Emergency Service-1122.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza also issued notices to director general of the Rescue service and the office of the Ombudsperson on the petition of the PRO.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the ombudsperson assumed its jurisdiction unlawfully regarding a complaint moved by a female colleague of the petitioner. He pointed out that a department inquiry was already pending against the petitioner on the complaint of the woman while the ombudsperson also initiated an identical inquiry against the petitioner on same charges.

He said the woman did not cooperate with the inquiry committee and lodged another complaint before the ombudsperson. The lawyer said the Rescue department also assailed the jurisdiction of the ombudsperson to hear the complaint. He argued that the Article 13 of the Constitution clearly stated that no person shall be prosecuted or punished for the same offence more than once. Therefore, he said, initiation of two inquiries simultaneously was violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner and the act of the ombudsperson was liable to be declared unlawful.

remanded: A magisterial court on Wednesday handed over Punjab Saaf Pani Company Manager Malik Waris to Anti-Corruption Establishment on five-day physical remand. The officials of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) produced accused Malik Waris before the court and sought his physical custody to carry out investigation. The ACE officials stated before the court that the accused was involved in a mega scam worth millions of rupees. The court after hearing the plea of ACE granted five-day physical remand of Malik Waris, an accused of embezzling millions of rupees in different projects of the company.