FBR chairman summoned in textile mills case

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned the Federal Board of Revenue chairman on a petition challenging collection of sales tax from textile mills in electricity bills.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the order on a petition moved by a textile mills through Advocate Muhammad Mohsin Virk. During the proce

edings, FBR’s legal adviser could not appear before the court which irked the judge who expressed dismay over non-implementation of the court order. “FBR has to comply with the court orders,” the judge remarked.

The petitioner submitted that the federal government had declared that there would be no sales tax in electricity bills of textile mills but the FBR had been charging it in violation of the policy, the counsel said. FBR’s legal adviser had earlier assured the court of resolving the issue but he failed to do so, he said. He requested the court to bar FBR from collecting sales tax in electricity bills.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Khan directed the FBR chairman to appear in person with a written explanation, as to why sales tax was being collected in electricity bills and adjourned the hearing until Nov 29.

investigation centre: The Lahore High Court Wednesday rejected a provincial government’s report regarding construction of a multi-storey police investigation centre in Old Anarkali and directed a law officer to submit record of the approval for the construction in a residential area.

Rejecting a report filed on behalf of the inspector general of police Punjab, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi directed an assistant advocate general to furnish complete record of the approval, if any, or admit that the police had the privilege to erect its complexes without any permission anywhere in the country.

Khurshid Alam and other residents of the area had filed a petition challenging the construction of the investigation complex, which they said was a sensitive installation and amounted to put the lives of the locals in danger.

Petitioners’ counsel Taffazul Haider Rizvi argued that the government had been employing delaying tactics to make the proceedings prolonged. He said the government on one hand had been seeking time to file its satisfactory reply and sped up the construction process on the other hand. In fact, he argued that the government had been hoodwinking the court as there was no approval for the construction of the investigation complex in the residential area.

The judge observed that the court would decide the case on merit if the government failed to come up with any satisfactory reply. The judge adjourned hearing until November 13. The petitioners had contended that in past terrorist attacks had taken place on buildings of law enforcement agencies resulting into loss of life and property of citizens.

They said the life of the residents of this area was already miserable due to extraordinary security measures taken for the nearby office of Inspector General of Police; therefore, the construction of a multi-storey police complex on Rabbani Road (Old Anarkali) would obviously entail similar security arrangements and the life of the residents will become a living hell.

The petitioners pointed out that the land in question had been previously used for single-storey residences of police officers. They asked the court to stop the authorities from raising construction of the investigation complex keeping in view that the area was purely residential having residences and schools and the same will put lives of residents at peril and jeopardise the security of whole area.

Meera: A civil court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on civil petition seeking cancelation of marriage certificate being submitted by one Atiq Ur Reham who claims to be film actress Meera’s husband. Petitioner actress Meera contended before the court that marriage certificate submitted by Attique Ur Rehman was fake and forged. She argued that the record of union council mentioned on the certificate showed that any such marriage was not registered in that union council. Moreover, the stamps placed on the marriage certificate are fake, she added. She said that not only stamps but the signatures of the witnesses too were also forged.

She requested the court to declare the marriage certificate null and void, saying that Attique was trying to malign her repute.