IGP orders crackdown on underage driving

LAHORE :Punjab IGP Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan directed to launch crackdown against underage drivers from 13th November.

While addressing a high level meeting at Central Police Office on Wednesday, he directed the officers to call the parents of underage drivers and take written assurance from them that their children would not drive without driving license in future.

He directed to conduct an operation against vehicles with tinted glass and unauthorised number plates. IGP directed to take stern action against outlets involved in preparing number plates without permission of Excise and Taxation Department.

He directed CTO Lahore to rush to the spot in case of any major accident or traffic jam on main roads to monitor the performance of traffic officials. He directed DIG traffic to launch campaign to aware public to use fog lights in smoggy weather.

DIG traffic informed the meeting that 21,081 smoky vehicles have been challaned and 1,766 vehicles have been impounded in Punjab.

Fitness certificates of 156 vehicles have been cancelled. IGP directed to establish driving schools in collaboration with TEVTA where citizens could learn driving and traffic rules.

performance: Lahore SSP Administration Rana Ayaz Saleem said front desks in police stations are playing an exemplary role in changing the thana culture.

While addressing the front desks staff, he said front desks are bridging gap between police and public and building trust among them. He said the front desks have helped in ameliorating the image of police. The staff engaged is executing their duty was committed to provide relief to the complainants.