‘All-out effort to control hepatitis’

LAHORE :Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said that a multi-pronged strategy has been adopted by the Health Department to overcome the hepatitis disease and added that the facility of free treatment of patients along with adopting of different practical steps for the eradication of this disease has been provided.

“Auto-destructive syringes have been introduced in the hospitals to overcome hepatitis B and C and necessary regulations are being promulgated for the barber shops and beauty salons so that the people may not fall prey to this disease,” he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that filter clinics are being set up for the eradication and treatment of hepatitis in 25 district headquarters hospitals of the province. Along with it, patients with hepatitis are being provided free treatment facilities in 100 tehsil headquarters hospitals where medicines are also given free to such patients so that they may not be economically burdened.

He said that Primary & Secondary Health Department has fixed a target of free treatment of one lakh hepatitis patients. The purpose of celebrating health week and blood screening camps in the province was to sensitise the people about this disease besides adoption of necessary measures to stop further spread of this disease in the province, he concluded.

seminar: A smog awareness seminar was held at Mayo hospital on Wednesday in which large number of doctors, nurses and medical students participated.

According to a press release, Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Asad Aslam Khan, KEMU VC Prof Kazi Saeed, Prof Irshad Hussain, Prof Saqib Saeed, Prof Maruf Aziz, Prof Haroon, Prof Ayesha Shaukat and Dr Saira Afzal spoke on the occasion and sensitised the attendants about the harmful effects of smog.

At the end of the seminar, a walk was conducted in which masks and brochures were distributed to general public.

cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company on Wednesday started a campaign with the slogan “You generate…you dispose!” to discourage littering and promote cleanliness habits among the citizens.

The campaign was started with an awareness drive in WAPDA House at Mall Road. Albayrak team installed waste bins in the building and educated the employees to dispose waste properly.

Albayrak HR General Manager Brigadier (r) Shoaib Taqi appreciated the initiative and advised to spread it to the other cities of the province as well.

Albayrak will arrange awareness drive in government and private offices as well as educational institutes to sensitise public about cleanliness.

moot: The College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang, a sub-campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) is arranging a three-day ‘International One Health Conference’ starting from 13th November at UVAS City Campus Lahore.

According to a press release, renowned academicians, public and private practitioners, veterinary and human pharmaceuticals and students of veterinary & animal sciences from America, Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey, Bahrain, UAE, India, Sudan and Pakistan are expected to participate in the conference. The conference will comprise 12 technical sessions, plenary session, 150 oral and 100 poster presentations and a mini exhibition. More than 15 companies have consented to set-up their stalls at the conference.

The conference is dedicated to improve lives of all species, humans and animals, through integration of human medicine, veterinary medicine and environmental science. It will also provide a platform for researchers, scientists, academicians and industrial professionals from all over the world to present their research and development activities.