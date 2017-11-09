‘Plantation of trees to help check smog’

LAHORE :Department of Environmental Sciences of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore arranged a national workshop on “Air Pollution & Smog: From Science to Solution” here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Ms Zakia Shahnawaz Khan presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Chief Meteorologist Flood Forecasting Division Lahore Muhammad Riaz, Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif and a number of students, researchers, environmental experts and faculty members attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said air pollution and smog are a serious challenge and the Punjab government is actively working to address it. She said clean air and water are basic needs for a healthy life and the government with private partnership is taking steps to ensure safe air and clean water for its citizens.

Speaking about the causes of smog in Punjab, she said that India burnt residue of paddy crop and the rising smoke from across the border has penetrated into Punjab and is causing smog.

Emissions from industries and vehicles are also one of the causes of smog and various diseases. Lauding the services of the university, the minister said that veterinarians are working for the noble cause of treating and caring of animals.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said it is direly needed to plant more trees, which is a cost-effective way to tackle air pollution and smog. He described the history of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences , its five faculties, campuses, undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, development projects, including establishment of Cholistan Veterinary University Bahawalpur, Khan Bahadar Choudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal and running research projects won by faculty members from national and international funding agencies.

Earlier, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif said air pollution is one of the prime slayers in the world. He said that according to 2014 World Bank report on air quality in Pakistan, the air quality in Lahore gets worse in winter due to delayed rainfall and cold and continuously dry conditions concentrate all the pollutants in the lower levels of the atmosphere causing the smog to spread all over the Punjab.

The was aimed to discuss causes of smog formation and meteorological conditions leading to smog formation, mitigation measures for the air pollution problems, make information about air quality available to public and suggest recommendations for improving air quality in Lahore.

Anti-smog: Postgraduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has said that zero period has been started for the Allied Health Sciences School and Nursing students Lahore General Hospital under the aegis of Health Education Programme of Postgraduate Medical Institute, while directing maximum steps to create awareness among masses about fog.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Principal, while talking to media here at Lahore General Hospital, said that new generation should fully aware about the repercussions of smog issue and prepare themselves to meet this challenge.