Late Zamurad Malik’s book published

LAHORE:Late Zamurad Malik was a scholar, critic, poet and teacher of great distinction. He is the first and the only critic who wrote articles on Punjabi contemporary literature.

He was very popular English teacher in Murray College and Islamia College, Sialkot before he came to Lahore in early 70s and brought a new vision into the criticism of Punjabi and Urdu writings. Fakhar Zaman, a close friend of Professor Zamurad, edited and published his unpublished work in the form of book titled “Zamurad Malik – Shakhsiyat aur Takhleeqat”.

The book is dedicated to his daughter Qurat-ul-Ain Malik. The book contains his Punjabi poems, a couple of Urdu short stories and essays. Various distinguished writers like Khalid Hassan, Amin Mughal, Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Shahid Malik, Akhtar Mirza, Zamurad Malik’s wife Zareena Zamurad, Professor Ashfaq Sarwar and Fakhar Zaman have written articles on the personality, writings and talent of the great scholar Zamurad Malik. Fakhar Zaman in his write up about Zamurad Malik said he was an institution in himself, he was a multi-dimensional personality who was well versed in subjects like Philosophy, Palmistry, Astrology, Painting and even Tarotology. Zamurad has left indelible marks on criticism of Punjabi literature because of his fresh vision. He died in an early age but he will always be remembered for his integrity, commitment and caliber, Fakhar Zaman said.