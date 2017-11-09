Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

District Assembly adjourned

District Assembly adjourned

LAHORE :The session of district assembly (DA) was adjourned for indefinite period after a verbal show of power between the opposition and treasury members on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker Mian Muhammad Tariq, who was chairing the session, adjourned it after several chairmen and deputy chairmen from opposition sit on assembly floor in protest. They were demanding equal funds and privileges.

Following their sit in inside the assembly, treasury members started chanting slogans against them while opposition members kept responding. As the session turned into a fish market, the speaker adjourned the session for an indefinite period.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement