District Assembly adjourned

LAHORE :The session of district assembly (DA) was adjourned for indefinite period after a verbal show of power between the opposition and treasury members on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker Mian Muhammad Tariq, who was chairing the session, adjourned it after several chairmen and deputy chairmen from opposition sit on assembly floor in protest. They were demanding equal funds and privileges.

Following their sit in inside the assembly, treasury members started chanting slogans against them while opposition members kept responding. As the session turned into a fish market, the speaker adjourned the session for an indefinite period.