KEMU wins GCU declamation

LAHORE: A team of medical students from King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has won the 37th All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bilingual Declamation Contest, hosted by the Government College University Lahore Debating Society (GCUDS).

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Ahmer Bilal Soofi, an eminent lawyer, Old Ravian and former federal minister, was the chief guest at the final round of one of the Pakistan’s biggest debating galas while GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah was also present. About 300 best orators from 70 educational institutions of the country participated in the two-day event.

KEMU medical student Arsalan Ali Khan was awarded the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medal for the Best English Speaker of the event. The medal was initiated by the Government College former principal the late MA Khan with a donation of Rs 500,000 in 2007. Kamran Hussain Hashmi from Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) secured the second position in the English debates.

After a close contest in the final rounds, Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore student Muhammad Hadi was adjudicated the best Urdu speaker of the declamation contest and awarded with the Dr Majid Nizami Medal initiated in 2013 by the university’s debating society in the honour of the eminent Old Ravian journalist. Enshal Javaid from DOW University of Health Sciences, Karachi clinched the second position in the Urdu debates.

In the final round, the serious topics that remained closely contested by the teams were: “There can be no true revolution without the liberation of women”, “The master's tools will never dismantle the master's house”, “We all arrive by different streets, by unequal languages, at silence” and “It was not by making yourself heard but by staying sane that you carried on the human heritage.”

In the humorous category, the participants enthralled the audience with their wit and humour particularly on the topics: “To catch a husband is an art; to hold him is a job.”, “The personal is political” “I seek only the chase and not the quarry” and “Happiness is the longing for repetition”.

A Ravian orator, Saad Khan, closed the House with his memorable speech. However, the GCU Debating Society as host didn’t contest for medals.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Ahmer Bilal Soofi said: “I was here many times on the stage, when I was student, as a debtor and in plays here, and I am extremely happy to notice that the GCU Bukhari Auditorium has not lost its vigour; the quality of content, the confidence of speakers, the reactions of audience, the dynamism, the overall atmosphere and excellent managerial management skills of hosts, that’s what makes Bukhari Auditorium what it is.”

The former federal minister believed that Ravians were given a mandate for excellence.” The emblem of GCU was inscribed with a torch, not a candle, which means each student of this great institution has the duty not only to spread the knowledge but also lead others in his respective field,” he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah congratulated the winners of the competition, saying that debates taught students how to disagree with others while paying respect to their faiths and ideas. He congratulated GCU Debating Society Adviser Siddique Awan and his orators on their excellent performances in debates championships all over the year, saying they had undoubtedly proved themselves to be the most outstanding torch bearers of the university pride.

Danish Schools: The students of Punjab Danish Schools excelled in “NAB Inter District Declamation, Essay Writing, Poetry & Painting Competitions 2017” by getting 20 positions.

According to a press release issued, boys of Danish School Chishtian (Bawalnagar) secured first position in English declamation, English essay writing and painting, second position in Urdu poetry. Girls of Danish School Hasilpur (Bahawalpur) obtained first position in English drama, English essay writing and Urdu poetry while third position in Urdu drama, Urdu essay and arts.

Boys of Danish School Hasilpur district Bahawalpur got first position in English essay writing, Urdu Declamation and arts while they got second position in Urdu essay writing. Boys of Danish School Fazilpur (Rajanpur) secured first position in Urdu declamation, English poetry and English essay writing while third position in Urdu essay writing.

Danish Schools Authority MD Brig. (r) Aamir Hafeez congratulated the students and their teachers on their splendid performance. He said the students of Danish Schools are showing excellent performance in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.