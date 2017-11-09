PU residential apartments inaugurated

LAHORE :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir on Wednesday inaugurated 36 newly-constructed residential apartments for teachers, administrative officers and other employees at New Campus.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Resident Officer-I Iftikhar Ahmad Chaudhary, Resident Officer-II Malik Muhammad Zahir, Acting Chief Engineer Umair Latif and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir said the administration was resolving residential issues on top priority. The participants appreciated the provision of facility and said that the administration had adopted a wise policy for resolving residential problems of PU employees.

Week event: Virtual university of Pakistan organised a prize distribution ceremony in connection with "student week" on Wednesday at Alhamra Arts Council.

A large number of students took part in a number of final competitions which were held during the ceremony. According to a press release issued here, Dr Naveed A Malik, rector of Virtual University (VU), applauded the organisers as well as the student societies for arranging such lively activities. He said such activities were needed for promoting a healthy culture. He said that most important outcome of the student week was that now all students of the university across Pakistan were more united. He urged all those concerned to plan more extracurricular events in a manner that all students might participate equally.

At the end, prizes were distributed by Dr Naveed A Malik among the winner students. Various indoor and outdoor competitions were held during the student week of the university. The contests included quiz, photography, software programming, short play, E-gaming, painting, singing, badminton, cricket, table tennis and debate.

holiday: Punjab University will remain closed tomorrow (Friday) on account of “Annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA). However, PU’s Gujranwala and Jhelum campuses will remain open, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

slated: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Punjab University Teachers Front (PUTF) and several office-bearers of PU Academic Staff Association (ASA) have condemned new policy and process initiated by the government for the appointment of vice-chancellors in public sector universities and warned the government of agitation.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, FAPUASA Punjab Chapter President Dr Javed Ahmed, PUTF President Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, General Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain, ASA’s treasurer Dr Azhar Naeem, executive members Dr Ayub Afridi and Naeemullah, in a joint press statement, said the composition of Search Committee and the whole process reflected that private sector was being promoted and public sector was being ignored.