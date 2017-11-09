Two arrested for throwing chemical on woman, her kids

LAHORE :CIA Sadr police arrested two men on charges of throwing a chemical on a woman and her two children in Chung area a few days back.

Accused Suhail Ahmad along with his accomplice Shahbaz had thrown chemical on his wife professor Aneela and her two children from her first husband Afzal Shah-Aysha and Salman. The accused disliked Afzal Shah who used to visit his house to see his children. Suhail confessed that he had committed the crime to implicate Afzal Shah in the case.

Traffic plan: City Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic plan for second phase of annual Raiwind Ijtima. CTO Lahore said eight DSPs, 34 inspectors, 126 patrolling officers and 803 traffic wardens along with fork lifters and breakdowns will be deployed under supervision of SP City Division and SP Saddar Division. Moreover, camp office, control room and monitoring room will be established. Vehicles will only be allowed to park in the assigned parking areas.

According to the traffic plan, vehicles arriving at Shahdra from GT Road Gujranwala will be sent through Kazalbash Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig. Vehicles coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk Sheikhupura. Vehicles arriving at Shera Kot will be sent through motorway and they will not be allowed to turn towards Yateem Khana Chowk. Vehicles coming from Okara will be sent from Rohi Nala with cooperation of Motorway Police. These vehicles will be parked in parking no. 02 and parking no. 03. Vehicles arriving at Mohlanwal Multan Road will be sent through Bhobatian Chowk. These vehicles will be parked at parking no. 10 and parking no. 01. Vehicles coming from Kot Radha Kishan will be sent to parking no. 06 and parking no. 07 through Manga-Rohi Nala via Bhachoki Phatak. Vehicles coming from Kasur will be sent to parking no. 09 through Lalyani Soey-asil road. Vehicles coming from Bhatti Chowk will be sent to parking no. 09 through Burhan Chowk.

Annual ijtima will be ended on 12 November.

violation: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 350 cases against commuters on various traffic rules violations.

Similarly, PHP teams arrested six persons for displaying fake registration number plates and other six persons for drinking liquor. Furthermore, PHP team arrested 18 culprits for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Workshop: The Election Commission of Pakistan, Punjab chapter, on Wednesday arranged an awareness workshop for the electronic and print media professionals.

The purpose of the workshop was to brief the participants on Election Act-2017 and the ongoing preparations for General Election 2018.

Election Commission Additional Secretary Zaffar Iqbal Hussain spoke about various aspects of new election rules. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) now being a more autonomous body was expecting to conduct better and more transparent election. He acknowledged the importance of the media as a stakeholder for transparent elections in the country and hoped that the media would play a positive role along with ECP in conduct of elections.

The ECP officials also briefed the participants on election-related matters, including procurement of election material for general elections-2018, information technology -based projects, polling scheme, computerized electoral rolls system, result management system and annual revision of the electoral rolls.