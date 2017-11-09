UHS declares MDCAT result

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) declared the result of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), 2017 on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, a total of 48,533 candidates appeared in the test held on October 29, out of which 61.74pc scored 60 per cent and above marks, 14.38pc scored 50 to 59 per cent whereas 11.55pc candidates secured 40 to 49 per cent marks.

Kumail Ijaz, son of Ijaz Hussain, and Muhammad Shoaib, son of Hafiz Muhammad Ismail, shared the first position securing 1076/1100 marks each whereas Hafiz Nadir Murtaza, son of Amjad Hussain, and Farah Saeed, daughter of Muhammad Saeed Akhtar shared second position securing 1070/1100 marks each.

The eligible candidates will compete for 3022 MBBS and 175 BDS seats available in open merit in 17 public sector medical and three public dental colleges, respectively. The admission forms for government medical and dental institutions will be available from November 10 to November 17 (including Saturday and Sunday). All those candidates who have secured 83.4 percent and above aggregate marks according to the PMDC’s formula will be eligible to apply for admission on open merit. The first selection list will be displayed on November 29 whereas classes in all public sector medical colleges of the Punjab will commence on December 06. The admissions form and prospectus will be available, free-of-cost, at UHS Lahore, Nishtar Medical University Multan and Rawalpindi Medical University Rawalpindi.