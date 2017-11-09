Rain forecast

Foggy and smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted development of a local system, which may produce rain in the next three days.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in Punjab and foggy over DI Khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions. Rainfall was not recorded anywhere in the country, Met officials said, adding Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -03°C. They said in Lahore, maximum temperature came down to 23.4°C, minimum was 14°C and humidity level was 82 percent.