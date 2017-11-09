Smog situation not very scary, claims EPD

LAHORE :Smog, which has enveloped the provincial capital for the past several days, has now turned into a nightmare for Lahorites, as the level of PM2.5 as per private air quality monitors crossed 1,000 ug/m3 per hour against the safe limits of 10 ug/m3 per hour here on Wednesday.

However, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) declared these figures as false and exaggerated and said that till Nov 5, 2017, the level of PM2.5 had gone higher to the maximum seven times of the permissible limit. Tauqeer Qureshi, EPD lab director, said that collection and analysis of air quality data were a complex process and could not be done accurately privately. He said five air quality monitoring units installed in the city at the Met Office building on Jail Road, Qaddafi Stadium, Agriculture Academy at Thokar Niaz Beg, UET and Lakhodair and one mobile unit were working properly.

On the other hand, EPD continued to hide data about air pollution from public as well as government departments. Lahore Chief Met Riaz Khan said that since the start of smog, his office was asking EPD to share data of air quality so that Met Office could carry out a research on it. “So far we have not got any data from the EPD,” he said, adding that may be EPD’s machinery was facing some calibration issues.

Tauqeer Qureshi while responding to the issue said that the data collected by EPD was in raw shape and could not be given to anyone. He said EPD would share the data about air quality with Met Office in proper shape and way.

Answering to a question about the calibration issue of machines, he said no such issue existed. However, Met Office predicted rain for Nov 13, 2017, which might wash out smog, Tauqeer said, adding that the situation was under control and not very scary.

Environmental experts, however, said if such a situation had happened in a developed country, they would have declared a national emergency. Rafy Alam, an environmental expert, said the government needed to find an immediate and radical short-term solution, including closure of schools, banning of all kind of vehicular movement at points of concentration, closing down smoke-emitting industrial units and educating farmers and garbage disposal companies on hazards of trash burning.

Shahid Bhatti, an environmentalist, said that nowadays Delhi was also facing the same situation and PM2.5 level in Delhi’s smong was around 500 to 950 ug/m3 per day. He said health experts in Delhi had called for declaration of a medical emergency while government had banned entry of heavy wheels to the city.

Ahmed Ali, a resident of Faisal Town, said that the government should announce closure of schools till rain. He said his 10-year-old daughter fell ill due to smog. He said he came to know that dozens of children studying in his daughter's school had fallen ill.

Dr Hafeez, a family physician, urged people to stay indoors. He said children should be kept inside and people should avoid unnecessary outdoor activity. He also advised people to cover their faces while going out.