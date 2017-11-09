A profusion of indigenous artistic talent

Pakistan is teeming with talent of all sorts, be it art, music, sports and what not and the existence of this talent has been proved on many an occasion so very often. If one wants further proof, he would do well to visit the art exhibition at the Arts Council, Karachi, where an exhibition of paintings by artists from Karachi and the interior of Sindh was held, Tuesday being the last day.

The 122 portraits adorning the walls of the expansive Manzar Akbar Hall of the Arts Council exhibited all forms of art, realism, surrealism, expressionism and others and all of them were reflective of a deeply philosophic look into art with lyrical colouring techniques, techniques which made the theme just speak out for itself.

Many of the artists were from the interior of the province and their works exhibited their rural nature.

For instance, there was the portrait of a rustic village belle carrying a goat, by Salman Ahmed, an artist from the interior of the province. The expression in the girl’s eyes, her rustic

attire and the goat, they were so vividly reflective of the pastoral scenario, the simple yet beautiful rural lifestyle.

What added to the profundity of the work was the colouring technique.

Salman is a lyrical colourist indeed.

Another impressive work was the portrait of Empress Noor Jehan by Habib Bhopali. It is the Empress’s side profile which is a highly impressive piece of art.

However, not to be left behind was abstract art, a form which just banks on the viewer’s overly fertile imagination and an unlikely association of ideas.

A work that needs to be pointed out here was the portrait titled, Moonwalk, by Fasih Qureshi.

It was just a collage of dark blue and light blue squares and was supposed to represent moonwalk. The viewer could imagine whatever he wished to. It was all wide open.

Apart from these, there were a whole lot of portraits to cater to all kinds of tastes in art.

There were breathtaking landscapes and soul-inspiring calligraphies.