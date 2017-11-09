Interim order staying fee hike by private schools extended

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended an earlier-issued interim stay order restraining private schools from increasing their tuition fees by more than 5 percent and from taking action against students whose parents had challenged the hike.

The petitioners, some 600 parents, had approached the high court last year challenging a 12-60 percent fee hike at four different private schools, in violation of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance, 2001.

Their counsel, Noman Jamali, submitted in the petition that private schools could only increase tuition fees by up to 5 percent annually and that too is subject to proper justification and prior approval of the school registration authority.

He further stated that the schools’ administrations were sending reminders and notices to the parents regarding the fee increase, which was unlawful. The petitioners requested the court to direct the schools to act strictly in accordance with the law and also to order the education department to take action against them for violating the law.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the SHC division bench, headed by Justice Munib Akhtar extended its interim stay order, which was issued last year, till December 19, declaring that private schools should not take any action by way of increasing fee or otherwise prejudicial to any student whose parent or guardian was a petitioner in the case, including sending reminder notices.

The SHC had already reserved judgment earlier on similar petitions against the sudden increase of tuition fees in private schools. Farogh Naseem, the counsel for private school managements, said that the court’s restriction on fee increase was against the law because private schools had to suffer financial losses due to such a limitation, which could also affect the quality of education.

In October, parents and students had won the legal battle against private schools for increasing tuition fees by up to 60 percent as the court had observed that schools should only increase fees up to 5 percent a year as decided by the government.

However, the Supreme Court set aside the judgment and remanded the petition back to the SHC to hear afresh the appeal of the school managements that submitted that implications, vires and application of Rule 7(3) of Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Rules 2005 were not examined in the judgment.

The next date of hearing has been set for December 19 where the counsels from both sides will make their arguments.