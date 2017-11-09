High court seeks action plan for implementation of law for disabled persons

The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the focal person of the social welfare department on Wednesday to submit an action plan for the enforcement of the Sindh Differently-Able Persons (Employment, Rehabilitation and Welfare) Act, 2014.

The act, unanimously passed by the provincial assembly in the beginning of 2015 and later amended in 2017, has yet to be implemented. The directives came during a hearing of a petition of Amin Mohammad and others seeking the implementation of the law.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the government on March 18, 2015, had passed the Sindh Differently Able Persons Act, 2014, to provide for the employment, rehabilitation and welfare of disabled persons, and the law provided for a two per cent quota for them in all establishments, including the private sector.

He said that despite the lapse of 34 years, since the 1981 ordinance was promulgated and the lapse of two years since the 2014 act was passed, the government had failed to enforce both the ordinance and the act.

During the proceedings, the focal person of the social welfare department sought more time to review the joint statement regarding the shortlisted proposals. The court directed the focal person to submit the action plan and adjourn the hearing till December 1.

CTD officials

The Sindh High Court directed federal and provincial law officers, the superintendent of the Karachi Central Prison and others to file comments on a petition against the detention of suspects in the Karachi airport attack case after his release on bail.

Shahnawaz Siddiqui and Iqbal Patel submitted in their petition that their brothers, Sarmad Siddiqui and Nadeem Patel, were released on bail by an anti-terrorism court, but soon after their release they were picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on August 10. They said the detainees were later released after another detention of 28 days by the Counter Terrorism Department.

Sarmad Siddiqui and Nadeem Patel also filed their statement alleging that central prison superintendent Hasan Sehto handed over their custody to CTD officials Raja Umar Khattab, Sanaullah Cheema, Chaudhry Azam and Hameed Khan, who kept them in unlawful confinement for 28 days and warned them to withdraw the case against anti-terrorism officials.

They sought protection and asked the court to restrain the police officials from booking them and their family members in blind cases.

A division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, after taking the statement of the detainees on record, directed the provincial law officers and others to reply to the statement and adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed by the office.