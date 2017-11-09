Anti-graft bodies must protect public funds, says governor

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that anti-corruption agencies have to play an active role for the protection of public funds and for ensuring transparency in the projects being implemented for the public welfare.

He was speaking to the director general of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Sindh chapter, Muhammad Altaf, Bawany, who called on him at the Governor’s House on Friday.

Zubair said the government was trying its best to get rid of the menace of corruption in order to create a prosperous society. In this regard, he said, NAB had been discharging important responsibilities. He directed that the bureau should continue with its work in an effective manner as the government would provide utmost assistance and cooperation to it in this regard.

Zubair was of the opinion that the Pakistani society had been making progress towards the desired destination of prosperity as all indicators of the national economy had lately shown improvement. The government had been fully concentrating on achieving the task of economic prosperity after the restoration of law and order, he added.

Bawany briefed the governor about the progress and achievements of the bureau as well as about efforts to take to task corrupt elements in the province. Zubair appreciated the performance of NAB, saying that such an active vision should be adopted by every institution for fulfilling the national obligations. The meeting between the two also took into consideration the current situation, steps being taken on an indiscriminate basis against the corrupt elements plundering public wealth in the province.