‘MCHIP striving to improve nutrition in Sindh’

Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Services’ Component 2 of the United states Agency for International Development-Pakistan’s Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Program, implemented under the flagship of the Maternal and Child Health Integrated Program (MCHIP), has taken significant steps to prevent malnutrition to save lives of mothers, pregnant women and children in rural areas across Sindh.

As part of the above goals, MCHIP aims to reduce malnutrition among vulnerable populations in 16 districts of the province through a host of initiatives, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The programme has collaborated with the Sindh government to design and implement activities that contribute to better child growth (under the age of 5) and healthier mothers and pregnant women. In the targeted districts, MCHIP has worked closely with the Department of Health and ‘PATH’ to ensure that progress would last well beyond the life of the programme.

Capacity building through trainings of lady health workers (LHWs) and healthcare providers has been a key priority to ensure focus on nutrition. MCHIP ensured the development, training and provision of essential learning resource packages to build the capacity of health care providers and LHWs in providing nutrition treatment to mothers and their babies who live in underprivileged districts. These manuals provide information on how nutrition of mothers and their babies can be improved through an essential and balanced diet, food hygiene, as well as food storage and preservation.

Other interventions included the distribution of approximately 500,000 Iron Folic Acid (IFA) tablets through LHWs at community level and healthcare providers at health facilities. It was found that through community-based distribution, coverage and compliance for IFA supplementation can be improved. As such, LHWs played a pivotal role in this initiative by regular home visits to provide IFA supplements, counseling, referrals and follow-up services.

Through LHW support groups, during antenatal care and postnatal care visits, MCHIP also highlighted the importance of breast milk as the best food for newborns. Mothers were educated on how breast milk provides substantial amounts of key nutrients well beyond the first year of life. As such, exclusive and immediate breastfeeding is essential and underestimated in the treatment and prevention of childhood illness.

MCHIP made efforts to change the practice of feeding newborns Ghutti, and instead encouraged them to feed them Colostrum in the initial days of delivery, which is the first milk secreted by mothers after delivery.

MCHIP also organised demonstrations on cooking healthy foods using local available sources and ingredients to improve and diversify family feeding practices and food intake, with a specific focus on improving the nutritional quality of mothers, children and other family members’ diet. MCHIP rolled-out several cooking demonstrations to community support groups between 2015 and 2017. Twenty-nine LHWs in 16 MCHIP districts were trained, who then trained mothers in the communities.