Mayor warns KMC lawyers against slacking

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has told the law department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to play an efficient role in the disposal of all pending cases in favour of the corporation in order to stop illegal activities like encroachments, land grabbing and food adulteration in the city.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting on issues of the law department in his office on Monday. The meeting was attended by the chairman of the legal affairs committee, Advocate Arif Khan, the chairman of the land committee, Syed Arshad Hasan, City Council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, members of the legal committee, law adviser Saeed Akhtar, penal advocates and prosecutors of the law department, director technical SM Shukaib, director finance Mehmood Baig and other officers.

The mayor stressed the need for taking pending cases in courts seriously by the lawyers. Taking notice of the absence of the KMC lawyers in courts during hearings, he said the practice would no longer be tolerated.

He enquired about the cases handed over to the panel advocates and prosecutors on behalf of the KMC and directed that all updates regarding the pending cases should be regularly sent to the legal committee. No one would be paid remuneration without attending to their duties, he said. The recommendations of the legal committee of the City Council would be implemented for the betterment of the department, he said.

The chairman of the legal committee, Advocate Arif Khan, said members of the committee worked hard for shifting the law department to its new premises and now its affairs were being monitored in the light of rules and regulations and policy to bring further improvement in its performance.

Illegal slaughter houses

Waseem Akhtar has directed the veterinary services department to take necessary measures to prevent illegal slaughtering of animals in the city and ensure the supply of hygienic meat to citizens through Karachi Municipal Corporation’s slaughter house and 26 meat markets.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the Veterinary Services Department on Tuesday, he said that in order to cater to the needs of the city a new slaughter house with the capacity of slaughtering of 3,000 big animals per day had been planned near the Northern Bypass in Orangi Town.

A meat van and container system would be introduced to ensure safe and proper delivery of meat from the slaughter house and the meat markets.