Thu November 09, 2017
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

KWSB plans action against illegal water connections

KWSB plans action against illegal water connections

The KWSB will launch a rigorous campaign on Friday against illegal water hydrants and unlawful water connections in the city.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the KWSB said the illegal water connections had caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. Teams would be accompanied by the police force to help in closing down some roads and disconnecting major illegal water connections, it added.

Because of these illegal connections, citizens who were paying their bills regularly were suffering from a shortage of water. The MD of the KWSB warned that legal action would be taken if any officer or employee was found involved in illegal connections.

