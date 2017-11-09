Traffic police issue plan for Chehlum procession

The city’s traffic police on Wednesday issued its traffic plan for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) scheduled to take place on November 10, Friday.

The spokesman for the traffic police said procession will emerge from Nishter Park at 1:00pm. Prior to the main procession, an Alam procession will arrive from Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah, at Martin Road after which a majlis will be held at Nishtar Park before the main procession heads towards the Hussainian Iranina Imambargah in Kharadar.

From Nishter Park, the procession’s route would be as follows: Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street.

As soon as the procession begins from Nishter Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city’s centre will be diverted towards Soldier Bazar from the MA Jinnah Dr Dawood Pota roads’ junction.

All traffic coming from Nazimabad would be diverted at Lasbella towards Nishtar Road and the Zoological Garden. The vehicular traffic coming in from Liaquatabad shall be diverted from the left of Dak Khana Altaf Ali Barelvi Road, University Road, Jail Flyover, PPP Chowrangi, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Society, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Sharea Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fawara Chowk, Shaheen Complex, II Chundrigar Road and Tower.

Commuters coming from the Stadium Road shall proceed through the New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles would be diverted at the Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

The traffic from Super Highway would be diverted from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Chowrangi No 2 in Nazimabad and proceed via Habib Bank Chowk, Estate Avenue Road, Shershah and Mauripur Road. The commuters heading back would have to adopt the same return route.

The traffic from National Highway would proceed via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10, Nazimabad No 2, Habib Bank, Estate Avenue Road, Sherhshah and Mauripur Road. For return journey these vehicles shall also adopt the same route.

Vehicles would not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from the Guru Mandir roundabout. These vehicles shall be diverted onto Bahadur Yar Jang Road and then Khan Bahadur Naqi Mohammed Khan Road.

They would not be permitted to proceed on Soldier Bazaar Road from the junction of Khan Bahadur Naqi Mohammed Khan Road and Bahadur Yar Jang Road. The traffic coming towards Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum via MA Jinnah Road will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

No vehicular traffic will be permitted to proceed towards Purani Numaish under any circumstances. Those approaching the area via Shahrah-e-Quaideen (except those who have to attend the procession and have stickers pasted on their wind screens issued from this office) shall not be allowed to proceed from the roundabout of Society Office’s Light Signal behind the mausoleum.

When the procession’s head will reach the crossing near MA Jinnah Road/Mansfield street, all traffic of Saddar and its surrounding areas will not be permitted to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road from Preedy Street, the Court Road Chowk and Fresco Chowk No vehicles shall be permitted to be parked along the route of the procession; the route will be kept clear of all kinds of parking and other obstructions.