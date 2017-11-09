Thu November 09, 2017
Business

November 9, 2017

Archroma Pakistan wins awards

Archroma Pakistan wins awards

REINACH, Switzerland: Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals, announced that its Pakistan affiliate has been named “Employer of the Year” in the multinationals segment in a nationwide contest organised by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), for the second time in a row, a statement said on Wednesday. The EFP granted the award in recognition of Archroma’s excellence achieved in all the areas of corporate management relating to human resources, industrial relations, observance of labour standards, best practices in finance, ethical marketing management, employee motivation and team work, it added.

